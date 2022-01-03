Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $37.60 Average PT from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 160.10. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,846,000 after purchasing an additional 386,464 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 15.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,627,000 after purchasing an additional 421,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

