Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,334.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,459.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3,439.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

