Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,334.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,459.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,439.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

