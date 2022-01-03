AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,600 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 54.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1,156.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Dillard’s stock opened at $245.02 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

