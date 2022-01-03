AIA Group Ltd Purchases 839 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $18,377,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 13.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $719.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $728.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

