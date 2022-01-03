AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $13,831,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $9,945,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.40.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDS opened at $245.02 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

