Mission Wealth Management LP Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.