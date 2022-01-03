JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66.

