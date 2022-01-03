Mission Wealth Management LP Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 337,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 78,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 658,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after buying an additional 55,930 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

