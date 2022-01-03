Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $567.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.