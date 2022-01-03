Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $244.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.91. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.