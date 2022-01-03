CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $114,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.