Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Computer Task Group (CTG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG):

12/27/2021 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

12/24/2021 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

12/16/2021 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

12/15/2021 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

12/9/2021 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

12/7/2021 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

11/11/2021 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

CTG opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Computer Task Group Incorporated alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.