ByteNext Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $3,561.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00063620 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.07 or 0.08063918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.50 or 1.00059030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007623 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

