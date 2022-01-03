First National Trust Co Acquires 1,255 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. FMR LLC grew its position in PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PPL by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PPL by 42.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after buying an additional 938,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 69.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,325,000 after buying an additional 851,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $30.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.