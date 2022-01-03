First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 406,304 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 347,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,310,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 62,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 47,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.38 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

