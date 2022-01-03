iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $48.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

