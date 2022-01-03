Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

AAPL stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

