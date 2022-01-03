Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 4,038 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BJUL opened at $33.38 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.87.

