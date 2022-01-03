12,100 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $91.64 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.