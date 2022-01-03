AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $122.59 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.