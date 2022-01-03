Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 6,046 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 140,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

