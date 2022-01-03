Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,688 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $5,699,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $203,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $258,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $452,000.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $94.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

