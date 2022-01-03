Truist Financial Corp Has $88.02 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $88,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

