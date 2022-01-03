Truist Financial Corp Has $99.86 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,748 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $99,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $84.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

