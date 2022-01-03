Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after acquiring an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $138.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.