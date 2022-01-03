Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 24,591 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,591 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.