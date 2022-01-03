Analysts Set Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target at 28.25

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 28.25.

Several research firms have commented on BLZE. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze stock opened at 16.89 on Friday. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 16.50 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.