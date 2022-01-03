Analysts Set CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Target Price at $18.14

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

CINT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CI&T stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

