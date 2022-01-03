O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

