O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.