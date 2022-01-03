O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $132.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

