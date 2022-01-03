Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price at C$14.10

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$14.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$10.56 and a 52-week high of C$14.97. The company has a market cap of C$584.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.