Stakinglab (LABX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $192.17 and $2.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 68.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00033115 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

