Waves Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Billion (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $15.53 or 0.00032747 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $85.19 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019870 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001686 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 107,126,722 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

