Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $621.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $712.00. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

Shares of CHTR opened at $651.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $667.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $718.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

