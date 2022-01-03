American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $188.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.80 and its 200-day moving average is $173.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

