Conning Inc. Acquires New Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

DQ stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

