Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.41 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.04 and a 1 year high of $152.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.74.

