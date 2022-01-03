Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after buying an additional 577,169 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 922,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 232,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 659.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 98,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 85,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.