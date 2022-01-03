Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

