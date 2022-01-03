Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.97 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

