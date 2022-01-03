Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Equities researchers at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $16.65 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

