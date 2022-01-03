Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $165.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

