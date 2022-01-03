Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $74,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. South State Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

