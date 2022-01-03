LSV Asset Management Invests $727,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NYSE:DD opened at $80.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

