Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,334.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,459.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,439.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

