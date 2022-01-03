Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.68 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after buying an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,551 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 263,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after acquiring an additional 259,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.11. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

