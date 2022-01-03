RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RH were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 22.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of RH by 26.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $535.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.26 and a 200-day moving average of $652.96. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 1-year low of $411.88 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

