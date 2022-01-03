Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post $2.75 EPS

Brokerages expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $244.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.40. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,525 shares of company stock worth $8,972,656 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.